Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal? Gunners to sell Gabriel Martinelli to fund audacious move for Paris Saint-Germain star

Arsenal are lining up an audacious bid to sign Kylian Mbappe, and are even willing to go as far as offloading Gabriel Martinelli to make it happen.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are banking on the fact that Mbappe has publicly said positive things about the club and is said to prefer a move to the Gunners over their Premier League rivals. Chelsea are said to be showing interest in him, but Football Transfers claims London rivals Arsenal are hoping to entice PSG into a sale, and are willing to sell Martinelli to raise enough funds so they can afford him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is currently at loggerheads with PSG. Having informed the club that intends to leave at the end of next season, the French side want to offload him now to earn a transfer fee unless he signs a contract extension.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Mbappe, but Los Blancos don't want to pay for him and may wait for his contract to expire next summer. PSG have left him out of their pre-season tour to Asia in order to make a point, leaving him in danger of being frozen out of the squad.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal's chances of landing Mbappe appear slim, considering the sheer finances involved in trying to sign the French superstar.