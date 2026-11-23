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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has delivered a stark assessment of his side's performance following a devastating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. The heavy loss at Anfield served as a nightmare start for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose debut was derailed by an early red card.

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Disastrous start for Pochettino at Anfield

Pochettino’s tenure as United manager began in catastrophic fashion as his side was dismantled 4-0 by Liverpool on Sunday. The encounter was effectively decided within the opening quarter of an hour after Leny Yoro was sent off just eight minutes into the match for a challenge on Alexander Isak. Liverpool capitalised immediately, scoring twice shortly after the dismissal through Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz, before adding two further goals in the second half to seal the rout.

Mainoo, who fought a losing battle in the midfield for the duration of the contest, admitted that the numerical disadvantage made an already daunting task nearly impossible. The midfielder gave a blunt assessment of the situation when speaking to Sky Sports. Mainoo stated: "It's 10 vs 11, you come to a place like Anfield, it's a tough game anyway. Then you lose a man, it makes it hard. I can't fault the boys for their fight in the game. We take the pain and move on. I wouldn't say it all goes out the window. You can still take the things you did in training into the game, but it makes it 10 times harder with one less man in a situation like tha.”

Controversy surrounds Leny Yoro dismissal

The defining moment of the match remains a major talking point, with Pochettino and his players questioning the referee's decision to show Yoro a straight red card. The French defender was adjudged to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, yet replays suggested Isak may have lost control of the ball. Mainoo was particularly vocal about the incident, claiming that the ball was already moving toward goalkeeper Senne Lammens when the contact occurred.

"The game's been taken out of our hands by a red card that I don't think can be a red card,” Mainoo said. He further elaborated on the incident by saying: "No chance. The ball's already with the goalkeeper. They're both running full speed. What can we do? It is what it is."

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Mainoo issues rallying cry to teammates

Beyond the officiating grievances, Mainoo highlighted the need for internal accountability as Manchester United look to climb away from the lower reaches of the Premier League table. With the club desperately needing to find form to avoid a disastrous winter, the young midfielder sent a clear message to the dressing room. He emphasised that there are no external solutions to their current predicament and that only collective hard work will turn their fortunes around.

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Mainoo’s words carried a weight of maturity as he addressed the emotional toll of the defeat. "It’s hard, it’s painful. But no-one’s coming to save us. We have to work hard, keeping digging, keep working, keep fighting. It will all come round," he remarked.

Pressure mounts on United ahead of Sporting

United finds themselves at a critical juncture where they simply cannot afford to linger in a prolonged period of transition, especially as the points gap to the coveted European qualification places continues to widen ominously. All attention is now firmly fixed on how the squad will respond in their upcoming fixture under the guidance of Pochettino. The tactical leader faces the immediate and pressing challenge of stabilizing a defensive backline that appeared alarmingly fragile even before their recent on-pitch dismissals.

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The entire club is deeply eager to bounce back and prove their resilience under Pochettino's fresh leadership, making Wednesday's highly anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting a massive early test of their renewed tactical discipline and collective spirit.