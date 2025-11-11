Where to watch today's New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New York Knicks (6-3) will look to keep their momentum rolling on Tuesday as they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies (4-7) to Madison Square Garden, aiming for their seventh straight home victory.

Memphis has been in a rough patch, dropping five of its last six outings, including a 114-100 defeat to the Thunder on Sunday, and will be desperate to get back on track.

On the flip side, New York is riding a wave of confidence, having won four straight after cruising past the Brooklyn Nets 134-98 over the weekend, their most dominant showing of the young season.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at the Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY

How to watch New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Knicks and the Grizzlies live on FDSN SE-MEM, MSG and Fubo (in-market).

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

New York Knicks team news

The New York Knicks have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 120.7 points per game on 45.9% shooting, while holding their opponents to 112 points on 47.4% from the floor. Jalen Brunson has been on a tear, averaging 27.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns has complemented him well with 20.7 points and 3.1 assists. OG Anunoby continues to make an impact on both ends, and Mikal Bridges is facilitating the offense efficiently with 5.2 assists per outing. The Knicks are sinking 38.3% of their shots from three-point range and an impressive 84.4% at the stripe, while also dominating the boards with 47.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are putting up 113.8 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field, but their defense has struggled, giving up 118.7 points on 48.4% shooting to opponents. Ja Morant continues to be the engine of the offense with 19.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. adds 17 points and 1.3 assists. Cedric Coward has also been a steady contributor in double figures, and Santi Aldama leads the effort on the glass with 6.5 rebounds per contest. As a team, the Grizzlies are connecting on 33.9% of their three-point attempts and 83.4% from the free-throw line, while pulling down 43.6 rebounds per game. Defensively, they’re allowing opponents to shoot 35.5% from deep, which has been an ongoing concern.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/01/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks 113 - 114 01/28/25 NBA New York Knicks Memphis Grizzlies 143 - 106 02/07/24 NBA New York Knicks Memphis Grizzlies 123 - 113 01/14/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks 94 - 106 11/28/22 NBA New York Knicks Memphis Grizzlies 123 - 127

