Klopp: I don't want to be the lonely moaner in the corner

The Reds boss feels that too much is expected of players in today's game

Jurgen Klopp says he does not want to complain about the early start to the coming Premier League season but says more people in football should talk about the demands players face. The Reds' campaign will get underway on Saturday with a Community Shield game against Manchester City, but will continue their pre-season preparations afterwards.

Liverpool will play a friendly against Strasbourg the day after the clash with City and Klopp said there will be another one a day after their first game of the 2022-23 Premier League season against Fulham next week.

What did Klopp say about the start of the Premier League season?

The German coach admits that next week will not be a normal one for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners, telling reporters: "We have to extend our pre-season into the season but most of the teams will do that.

"We will not have a normal pre-season week between City and Fulham but we will do more than we would do during a normal week during the season, like week five or six usually when we are still not playing in the Champions League and we have a normal week, Saturday to Saturday, Sunday to Sunday, whatever.

"But we are used to that and I have no time today to go that deep into it. If you ask me that question, I look like the only moaner or the lonely moaner in the corner talking about what players have to do, internationals players don’t have enough breaks, that I think we all agree but the only one who is talking about it.

"I don’t read newspapers but not enough people talk about it, pre-season is generally too short but that is why we extend it into the season.

"That doesn’t help for the first games but it helps for the long term and that is actually the idea."

When does the 2022-23 season start for Liverpool?

The Reds take on City in the Community Shield clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The following week, the Premier League commences with Klopp's men visiting Craven Cottage for their opening game against Fulham.

Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will be involved in a friendly the next day, but would not say who their opponents will be.

"We did that last year as well," he said. "I am not sure if I am allowed to say [who it will be against#. It will be behind closed doors."

On August 15, they will welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield for their first home game of the new season, then a headline clash against Manchester United awaits the following week.