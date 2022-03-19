'I have not enough space to think' - Klopp raises fixture concerns again following Arteta complaints

Jurgen Klopp has raised concerns once more over Liverpool's fixture crunch as the Reds continue to mount their pursuit of a potential quadruple this season.

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, in the first of what could be many games left this season.

Ahead of his team's trip to City Ground, Klopp has spoken about his frustrations surrounding the schedule, suggesting that successful teams are punished for their progression on multiple fronts.

What has been said?

"The only way I can do is really be focused on the next game, I just have not enough space to think about different stuff [quadruple] and I don't have to," the German said. "I have no idea where you want to fit them all in.

"To be honest, I don't know. What, it's May 22, and a week later it would be the Champions League final. The FA Cup final would be the week before the Champions League final. No, the week before the season final.

"So it means that game must be rearranged as well. The calendar is not made for a lot of success for the same team, maybe fair. So because at one point you have to make [a decision], or we focus on that, or we focus on that or whatever."

Who else has complained?

Klopp is far from the only manager to raise questions over the schedule, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also complaining about the fixture list.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte however hit back at Arteta, with a pointed reminder of the north London derby postponement.

What is Liverpool's schedule like?

With the Reds still in contention on three different fronts, Klopp's side could face up to 17 fixtures before the end of May, starting with Sunday's FA Cup clash against Forest.

They will play a guaranteed dozen fixtures at least across the rest of the season, including nine Premier League games and their double-legged Champions League tie against Benfica next month.

That will grow by a further five however if they reach the finals of both knockout tournaments they remain in, leading to a heavily condensed schedule over the next two-and-a-half months.

