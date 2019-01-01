Klinsmann rules out return to coaching in the Bundesliga

The former Bayern, Germany and USA boss took to Twitter to quiet rumours linking him with a return to the German top-flight

Jurgen Klinsmann has put an end to speculation linking him with a move back to management in the .

The 54-year-old had been linked with a return to coaching in the German top-flight, but took to Twitter to deny any links.

"I have heard reports linking me with a return to the Bundesliga. Just to provide clarity, there is nothing in it. HAPPY EASTER," he said on Sunday

Klinsmann was most strongly linked with , who are struggling in 11th place in the Bundesliga, and their head coach, Pal Dardai is leaving the club at the end of the year, but the former national team coach says he is not interested.

Klinsmann, whose last job in management was the US Men’s National Team, has also managed and been the technical director at Major League Soccer’s .

The former striker's first job in management was with the German national team, and he led Die Mannschaft to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals, before declining to renew his contract after their elimination to eventual champions .

He took two years away from coaching after that experience, before returning to take over at Bayern Munich in July 2008, a club he played for 65 times, scoring 31 goals, between 1995 and 1997.

Klinsmann led Bayern for less than a full season in the Bundesliga, guiding the Bavarian club to the quarter-finals of the , but was sacked with five games remaining of a disappointing Bundesliga season, with Bayern in third place.

Hatte viel, viel Spaß auf der Chinesischen Mauer. Hab gehört, mein Name wird mit Bundesliga Clubs in Verbindung gebracht. Nur um Klarheit zu schaffen: da ist nix dran und absolut kein Thema für mich im Moment. FROHE OSTERN! pic.twitter.com/dKzynkU4HH — Jürgen Klinsmann (@J_Klinsmann) April 20, 2019

After a short stint in Toronto, Klinsmann was named head coach of the US in July 2011. He led the US to their first ever win in ’s Estadio Azteca in 2012, before seeing his team into the 2014 World Cup.

They reached the round of 16 in that tournament, where they were eliminated by .

Klinsmann took the reins for the beginning of the qualification cycle for the 2018 World Cup, but was sacked in November 2016 after a disastrous start to the final qualification round that saw his team in last place after two games.

The US eventually failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Since then Klinsmann has been out of football and was recently linked to a return to international management with .

“You never know what will happen,” he told the Beijing Youth Daily, in regard to that speculation.

His tone then was markedly different from that he took regarding the rumours linking him with the Bundesliga.