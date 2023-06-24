Saying goodbye? Kevin De Bruyne & Nathan Ake meet up with Ilkay Gundogan on a boat on holiday as Man City captain closes in on Barcelona move

- Gundogan met Man City teammates on holiday
- Set to join Barcelona in the summer
- Will leave Man City after seven years
WHAT HAPPENED? After leading Manchester City to a historic treble this season, Ilkay Gundogan is all set to join Barcelona in the summer as a free agent. Ahead of his rumoured move to Catalonia, Gundogan caught up with teammates and friends Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake on holiday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German midfielder was Pep Guardiola's first signing as Manchester City boss in the summer of 2016. The 32-year-old who won 14 trophies in Manchester, is now all set to leave the club after seven years for a new challenge in Spain.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City players are now enjoying a well-deserved break after a brilliant season. They are expected to rejoin training by the second week of July as they are set to conduct pre-season training in South Korea and Japan starting July 23.