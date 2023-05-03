Kevin De Bruyne absent again! Injured Manchester City talisman out for second consecutive game as he misses West Ham clash

Dan Bernstein
|
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2022-23Getty
K. De BruyneManchester CityManchester City vs West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedPremier League

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not in his team's matchday squad against West Ham on Wednesday as he remains out with a leg injury.

  • De Bruyne injured against Arsenal
  • West Ham will be his second game missed
  • UCL semi-final looming

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international was forced off with the injury against Arsenal last week and missed Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday. His manager Pep Guardiola revealed on Tuesday that he is not yet back in team training.

Manchester City have a Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid next Tuesday but have not yet indicated whether De Bruyne will participate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters a day before the West Ham game that De Bruyne "started to move but didn’t train with the team".

Manchester City's official website added: "De Bruyne was substituted towards the end of City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal last week after reportedly indicating to the bench that he felt a twinge in his leg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne is arguably the greatest playmaker in Premier League history, and Manchester City would struggle to replace his creative spark if he's forced to miss the Real Madrid tie.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kevin De Bruyne Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022-23Getty ImagesKevin De Bruyne puzzled bench Man City Southampton Carabao Cup 2022-23Getty ImagesPep Guardiola Manchester City Bayern Munich 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? De Bruyne will be re-assessed after Manchester City's game against West Ham, with the first leg against Real Madrid just six days away.

