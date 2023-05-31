Kendrick Lamar references Lionel Messi & Neymar in new track 'The Hillbillies' with Baby Keem - months after watching PSG duo dazzle in Ligue 1 fixture

Kendrick Lamar has referenced Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Neymar in his new track 'The Hillbillies' with Baby Keem.

Lamar visited Parc des Princes in October

Messi & Neymar both scored in a 4-3 win

Rapper compares himself to the South American stars

WHAT HAPPENED? The hip-hop duo were visitors at the Parc des Princes during a Ligue 1 fixture back in October, when Paris Saint-Germain came up against Troyes. The Parisians registered an incredible comeback victory with Messi scoring from outside the box before setting up Neymar in a 4-3 win.

Lamar's experience of European football has been reflected in his new track 'The Hillbillies' which primarily centers around women, designer clothes and talking himself and Keem up as self-made millionaires. It is a light-hearted track in which Lamar and Keem keep comparing themselves to Messi and Neymar throughout the three-minute music video.

Keem raps in one of his verses: "Critics sayin’ that I lost the plot, principles, yeah, I’d rather not, Messi, ’bout to come in hot."

Before Kendrick takes over with a line on Messi's PSG colleague: "I’ma pass you to Neymar, he got time for your bestie, girl."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lamar and Keem have previously worked on hits such as Nile, and the Grammy award-winning Family Ties. The new single release is already proving hugely popular with fans and shot up the Genius Top Songs chart.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has already inspired PSG to the Ligue 1 crown, but will be back in action against Clermont Foot on Saturday at the Parc des Princes to play the final matchday of the 2022-23 season. Neymar won't play any part, however, as the Brazilian is still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury that he suffered in February.