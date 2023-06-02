'We are lucky to have Keira Walsh at Barcelona' - England star praised by team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen ahead of Women's Champions League final against Wolfsburg

England star Keira Walsh has been described as a player Barcelona are "very lucky to have" by team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen.

Walsh praised by Graham Hansen for first year at Barca

Winger says club are "lucky" to have her

England star could win first UWCL title on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Walsh joined Barca last summer off the back of an excellent Euros, in which her performances helped England win the title. It is form that the midfielder has taken into her first season in Catalunya, helping the team to win the league and reach a Women's Champions League final. That game will take place on Saturday, with Wolfsburg to be Barca's opponent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about Walsh in Friday's pre-match press conferences, Graham Hansen, who starred in the semi-finals against Chelsea, praised her highly. "She's a fantastic player and we're very lucky to have her," the winger said. "She has very good vision for the game. She has adapted well. It's not easy to come to Barca and play as a No.6. She's taken that with ease.

"Her passing of the game, understanding of the game where she can win the ball for us and make us keep attacking, it’s been amazing. Also, as a person in the locker room she’s been fantastic to have, a very good person that gives a lot to the football team outside of the pitch which is very important to create a good team vibe, to work for each other.

"When it is a big game like this you need to have the team connected on and off the field. She’s been a very good person to get into the team in this way as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walsh has settled in well to a team with a very specific and demanding playing style, and has become a key player, starting 29 of her 37 appearances in all competitions this season. She has been in every one of Barca's line-ups in the Champions League, too.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Walsh will lift her first Champions League trophy if Barca win on Saturday. The Catalans are the favourites, with this their fourth final in five years. Wolfsburg, however, are a strong team, a two-time former champion and a side that were the first to beat Barca last season.