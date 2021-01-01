Kazuyoshi Miura signs new Yokohama contract ahead of 54th birthday

The oldest goalscorer in Japanese football, the veteran forward has signed a new deal with his club that will keep him playing past his next birthday

Record-breaking Japanese star Kazuyoshi Miura has signed a new contract with J1 League side Yokohama, at the age of 53.

'King Kazu', the oldest goalscorer in Japanese professional football, has committed to his 17th season with the club and the 36th overall in his storied career.

Miura turns 54 on February 26, the day before the J1 League campaign is due to get underway.

Last September, he became the oldest player in the top-flight's history against Kawasaki Frontale at the age of 53 years and 210 days – he went on to make three more appearances that season.

Miura started that fixture, wearing the captain's armband and playing 53 minutes before being substituted during the 3-2 victory.

"When I stepped onto the pitch, I felt a deep desire to fulfill my duty and harness everyone's feelings in that armband," Miura said after the match.

In a statement released via the club, Miura said his "hopes and passion for football are only increasing" despite making only seven league appearances in the past two years.

Kazuyoshi Miura set a record as the oldest player ever to play in J1 with his appearance against Kawasaki Frontale (53 years, 210 days).

“Last season, I was feeling the joy of playing football at a time when the world was facing a tough situation because of the new coronavirus,” he said.

Miura's last goal came in March 2017, when he scored in a 1-0 win over ThespaKusatsu Gunma in 's second tier at the age of 50 years and 14 days. It made him the oldest player to score in a professional league match in Japan.

Having started his career with Santos in 1986, Miura became the face of the J-League after its launch in 1993, having been the first Japanese winner of the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 1992. He led Verdy Kawasaki to the title in 1993 and 1994.

Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 international appearances for Japan and won the in 1992, also had spells with , and Sydney FC.

He is one of only three men to score more than 50 goals for Japan, along with Kunishige Kamamoto and Shinji Okazaki.

Yokohama finished last season 15th in the 18-team J1 League, with 33 points from 34 fixtures.