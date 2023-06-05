Karim Benzema to sign with Saudi side Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal after Real Madrid exit confirmed

Karim Benzema will sign a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, after confirming his exit from Real Madrid on Sunday.

Benzema leaves Real on a free

Will seal move to Saudi Arabia

Two-year contract in place

WHAT HAPPENED? The mercurial forward called time on his 14-year stint in the Spanish capital when Real announced his one-year extension clause in his contract would not be triggered. Now a free agent, The Guardian has revealed that the Frenchman will complete a move to Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad for two years, with the option of one extra.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report continues that documents have been signed with the Saudi champions, who have moved quickly to land the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner as the Gulf state's ambitious transfer plans get underway. Alongside Benzema, Al-Hilal are reportedly close to a world-record deal to land Lionel Messi, who is also available on a free, while up to seven other world superstars are being targeted by various other clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The move will see Benzema link back up with former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, albeit on opposing teams battling it out for the Saudi Pro League crown. Al-Ittihad pipped Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the title by three points late last month, leaving the Portuguese trophyless in his first season with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The Frenchman was on target as he signed off his career in Madrid in style, having racked up an impressive 23 goals in 33 games across an injury-hit season. At 35 years old, he leaves Real having won almost every available trophy, and will move to the Middle East as he enters the twilight stages of his career.