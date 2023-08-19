The master of dribbling! Kaoru Mitoma breezes past FOUR Wolves defenders as Brighton sensation runs 40 yards to score unbelievable solo goal

Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal in the ongoing Premier League season with a brilliant solo effort against Wolves.

Mitoma scored a stunning goal against Wolves

Initiated a 40 yards solo run to score the opener

Went past four Wolves defenders

WHAT HAPPENED? The Japanese winger put Brighton in the lead in the 15th minute after he made a solo run starting 40 yards from the goal. He started his run from the left flank and cut in before breezing past four opponent defenders before finding the back of the net with a calm finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitoma is off to a flying start in the 2023/24 season as he has now scored once and provided one assist in his first two appearances for the Seagulls. In a thumping win over Luton Town in their season opener, Mitoma contributed with an assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? Roberto De Zerbi's side will hope to hold on to their lead against Wolves in the second half in order to pick two wins in as many games before they face West Ham next weekend.