'Kante is one of the best players I have ever coached' - Ex-Chelsea boss Conte hails 'amazing' midfielder

The Italian head coach says it was a joy for him to work with such a "positive guy" at Stamford Bridge

Former boss Antonio Conte has described N'Golo Kante as "one of the best players" he has ever coached, while highlighting the international's "amazing" abilities in the middle of the park.

Kante was one of Conte's first signings at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues spent £32 million ($39m) to lure the midfielder away from Leicester in summer 2016.

The World Cup winner has since racked up 164 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 11 goals, while adding a second Premier League title, the and to his impressive trophy haul.

More teams

Conte, who is now coaching back in with , was able to call upon the 29-year-old for two years before being replaced by Maurizio Sarri in the hot seat in west London.

The Italian says Kante's presence made it seem like Chelsea had 12 men on the pitch, and that he always played with a "huge smile on his face".

"In my opinion, he can play in every position in midfield. We are talking about an amazing player, a top player," Conte told Sky Sports.

"He is amazing with and without the ball. When you have N'Golo in your team, you can think you are playing with one player more.

"You can find a smile on his face every day. He is a very positive guy. He is one of the best players I have had in my career as a coach."

The current Inter boss went on to insist that he only has "great memories" of his time at Chelsea, despite his acrimonious departure in 2018 which came after a difficult second season in .

Conte added: "Generally to be the manager of a top club is not easy. Because when you are in a top club the demands are very high. You must win to keep your job.

Article continues below

"My experience at Chelsea was amazing. I have great memories about the relationships with the players, fans and also the club.

"Chelsea is one of the best teams in England in the last 10-15 years. They won a lot of trophies.

"It is normal when you arrive at such a club that the demands are high but it is normal for a top club."