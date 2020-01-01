'Kane can win trophies at Tottenham' - Mourinho backed to deliver silverware by ex-Spurs forward Klinsmann

The former Germany international says he left the club in search of titles but he doesn't feel the England captain needs to do the same

Harry Kane can win trophies at under Jose Mourinho, according to former Spurs forward Jurgen Klinsmann.

The captain has long been linked with a move away from north London, with Spurs’ results having taken a downward turn since their near miss in last-season’s Champions League final.

Plenty have suggested Kane needs a new club if he is to burnish his personal achievements with silverware, but Klinsmann says he can do that now as long as things click with Mourinho.

“He can achieve anything he puts his mind to,” Klinsmann told TalkSPORT of Kane.

“He’s so, so talented, exceptional and he’s now into a stage of his career where he is far more mature. He’s not the young lad anymore, even if you think of him as a young player.

“Watching him from a distance, you wish him now titles. When you play a professional career, and you get the opportunity to play in a top-five team in any country in the world, then it’s about winning titles.

“And so, I keep all my fingers crossed for Spurs and for him that he can collect trophies – that’s what it is all about at the end of the day.

“That’s why I left in ’95. Even though I loved it at White Hart Lane, I had to leave for because I said, ‘well I’m running out of time. I’m 31 years old and I need to win a couple more trophies’.

“But he has that chance with Spurs, he has a fantastic coach, he has a fantastic team and we all keep our fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later.”

While he has overseen mixed results so far, Mourinho was hired on the back of his reputation for delivering silverware – something Mauricio Pochettino never managed at the club, despite his many achievements.

Spurs will perhaps be hopeful of a more positive end to the season than had been expected, with the coronavirus disruption allowing the injured Kane and others to return to fitness.

With league titles in four countries and two Champions Leagues to his name, Klinsmann is hopeful Mourinho can enjoy further success at Tottenham.

“Jose is an absolutely exceptional coach,” he added.

“Obviously, he has his philosophy, his way of doing things.

“With his experience and knowledge - he has an amazing humour as well - I just hope that things will fall into place and they get the success that they deserve.”