Kane should cement Tottenham 'legacy' instead of joining Manchester United - O'Hara

The former Spurs ace would like to see the England captain snub a potential move to Old Trafford and remain in north London for the foreseeable future

Harry Kane should cement his "legacy" at instead of completing a move to , according to Jamie O'Hara.

Kane has proven himself as one of the most consistent centre-forwards in European football over the past six years. The 26-year-old has hit 181 goals in 278 games in all competitions for Spurs, and already has two Premier League Golden Boots to his name.

He was in contention for the prize yet again this season before a hamstring injury cut short his progress in January, but speculation has been raging over his future in north London since then.

Kane admitted at the end of March that he would not hesitate to leave Tottenham should the time ever come when he no longer feels the club are heading in the "right direction".

Manchester United has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the captain, with reports of a potential record-breaking £200 million ($247m) transfer swirling ahead of the summer window.

However O'Hara is not certain that such a high-profile move would "work out" for Kane, and says that trying to secure a place in Tottenham's hall of fame may be a better option for the striker.

“With Harry Kane, yes, he needs to win trophies, he’s one of the best strikers in the Premier League and he’s Spurs’ best player,” the former Spurs midfielder told Talksport. “But I’m a little bit on the fence with saying ‘you’ve GOT to leave to win trophies if you’re a top player’.

“It’s also about leaving a legacy in the game. For me, there are so many brilliant players who haven’t won loads of trophies but have left a legacy [at a club] that lasts a lifetime.

“If Harry Kane leaves Tottenham it might not work out. He might go to Manchester United and he might not win anything. He could win something at Spurs but even if he doesn’t he’s going to be regarded as one of the best and most loyal footballers to have ever been at that club.”

Kane worked his way back to full fitness while in self-isolation amid the coronavirus enforced break in the season, and looks set to return to the pitch when the action resumes next month.

The Premier League confirmed a restart date of June 17 on Thursday, with all clubs across the top-flight already back in training in small groups.