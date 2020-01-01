Kane 'frustrated' as Tottenham are not playing to his strengths, claims Owen

The England international striker has flourished since the position change, contributing nine goals and 10 assists to his side's Premier League quest

Former and striker Michael Owen believes that Harry Kane is becoming more and more frustrated by the role he has been asked to fulfil under Jose Mourinho at .

Kane has long been Spurs' most potent threat in front of goal, but this season he has been asked to share attacking duties alongside Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn.

That shift has been to the benefit of the north Londoners, who sit top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while also having little impact on their striker's returns.

Kane has netted nine times in the top-flight, just two goals fewer than current top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin; although Son, with 10, also sits ahead of him in the rankings.

However, Owen is of the opinion that if the results and goals start to dry up, the England frontman could begin to grow disillusioned.

“If I was Harry Kane I would certainly be frustrated thinking ‘we play deep, we don’t get enough crosses in and we’re not playing to my strengths’,” Owen told talkSport ahead of Wednesday's top of the table clash between Spurs and Liverpool at Anfield.

“However, results would suggest that at the moment everything is quite rosy and the more you win games and see yourself up the top of the table then the problems in your mind about how you’re playing or how much of the ball you’re getting probably disappears.

“If results don’t go well then all of a sudden, as a top centre forward, you’re thinking ‘hang on a minute, I’m not built for this counter-attacking style.'”

One facet of Kane's game that has seen a marked improvement under the switch is his ability to create goals, having racked up no less than 10 assists in 12 league games so far this season - compared to just two in the entire 2019-20 campaign - and Owen urged the striker to keep faith with the positional change, which he claimed could make him a more complete player.

“In many ways, as well, he’s changed his role with the evolution of Tottenham. He’s much more of a No 10 this season and he’s assisting a lot more," he added. “Being at the sharp end of that team requires a lot of pace, lots of running, multiple sprints and he’s not so young now.

“He’s going to get into a stage of his career, where we’ve all been, where you start tweaking your game a little bit to manage your body. So, in fact, it might be the making of him that he starts developing that No.10 role and it works even better when you’ve got pace around you.”