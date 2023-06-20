Kalvin Phillips: Out-of-favour Man City midfielder reveals plans for crunch talks with Pep Guardiola over lack of playing time

Kalvin Phillips insists he wants to stay at Manchester City but is keen to discuss his future with manager Pep Guardiola.

Phillips had precious little playing time last season

WHAT HAPPENED? Phillips may have won three winners' medals last season but he made just four starts in all competitions. In total, he registered 21 appearances, with the remaining 17 coming as a substitute, and he has been linked with a potential exit this summer, amid potential interest from Liverpool.

WHAT THEY SAID: Phillips insists, however, that he wants to remain at the Etihad, telling the Telegraph: “My intention is to stay there. We have just won the Treble, so there is no reason for me to leave other than if I am not playing. I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave’. As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team. Hopefully I will enjoy my off season and then work hard when I get back.

“I will definitely speak to Pep. I don’t know whether it will be in the summer because everyone enjoys their downtime and everyone wants their space away from football so I’ll probably leave it until I go back for pre-season but I’ll just speak to him and have a good conversation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phillips is behind Rodri in the pecking order at City and there has been some talk that the club could try to beat Arsenal to the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham. Bringing the Hammers captain in would potentially throw a wrench into the plans of the 27-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? City are set for a break after their treble success. Meanwhile, Phillips scored his first England goal on Monday against North Macedonia.