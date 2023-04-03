'I'm a sugar freak!' - Kai Havertz reveals Chelsea nutritionist recommended diet of Coke, Skittles and gummy bears after failed healthy regime

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed he struggled with a healthy diet, so a nutritionist recommended fizzy drinks and sweets instead.

Havertz struggled with new diet

Nutritionist offered new advice

Told him to drink Coke and eat Skittles

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has offered some insight into his dietary habits and spoken out about how he tried to implement a healthy diet but it did not work out. The Germany international told Ehrenpflaume that he ended up having to stop the new regime altogether.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had a cook in London at the beginning, who came every day and cooked for us. And I have to say, I did not feel good at all. This had the complete opposite effect on me," he said. "He said to me, because I'm a total sugar freak. You probably noticed yesterday, I drink coke after the game and I need sweets and stuff, because that gives me strength and energy and he then said, stop completely, with it."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Havertz went on to reveal how a nutritionist subsequently recommended a completely different diet which has given him more energy.

"And then we got a nutritionist at Chelsea and he completely went the other policy and said Kai you need the Fanta, you need the coke, drink one a day," he added. "At half-time I get gummy bears, Skittles or something. And he has completely followed the other policy and then I said OK, I'll do it again and that moved the push in my body and I was full of energy again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will want Havertz to be full of energy as they begin life without Graham Potter. The manager was sacked after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa left the Blues down in 11th place in the Premier League table. Havertz has three goals in his last four games for Chelsea but drew a blank last time out against Villa.

WHAT NEXT? Havertz will be back in action with Chelsea on Tuesday against Liverpool in the Premier League.