Juventus vs Lazio: Lineups & LIVE updates

Can Juventus leapfrog Lazio in 3rd position?

Juventus face-off against Lazio in a tough league game and have a chance to leapfrog them in the third position with a win.

Massimiliano Allegri come into this fixture on the back of five straight wins in the Serie A. They have scored nine and conceded none in their last three league home games, including a 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Despite the slow start, Juventus have conceded the least amount of goals in the league and have only lost two games in the league.

Lazio are currently third in the table with nine wins and two losses after 14 league games. They come into this on the back of two 1-0 wins over Roma and Monza respectively. They have also kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Serie A away matches.

Juventus vs Lazio probable lineups

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Kean

Lazio XI (4-3-3): Provedal; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Antonio, Vecino; Cancellieri, Anderson, Rodriguez

Juventus vs Lazio LIVE updates

Juventus' upcoming fixtures

This will be Juventus' last game this calendar year and they will return to Serie A action on January 4th 2023 against Cremonese. They will face off against unbeaten league leaders Napoli on 14th of January.