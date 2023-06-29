'I'd like to play for Juventus' - Nicolo Zaniolo keen on return and reveals his admiration for Paul Pogba 'I'd like to play for Juventus' - Nicolo Zaniolo keen on return and reveals his admiration for Paul Pogba

Former Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has said he would be happy to join Juventus from Galatasaray.

WHAT HAPPENED? Galatasaray's recent Italian addition opened up about his future, a potential return to Italy with Juventus and his admiration of Paul Pogba. The 23-year-old joined Galatasaray from Roma in the January window but has his eye on a return to Italy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm open to everything" Zaniolo told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Starting from the possibility of not moving and staying at Galatasaray, where I am great. Yes, Juve is Juve, even without the Champions League or international cups. As a kid I always supported the Bianconeri, my idol was Pogba. I'd like to play for Juve. We're talking about a great club. I repeat: if there's an opportunity that makes all three of us happy – Galatasaray, me and Juve – well done. Otherwise I'm fine in Turkey. I don't create expectations, however it goes, it will be fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian attacking midfielder is highly regarded in the country and was one of the key figures for Roma before suffering two back to back anterior cruciate ligament injuries. He helped Galatasaray become Turkish champions, scoring five goals in 10 games with them so far and is into the Champions League qualification stage for next season with them.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZANIOLO? Zaniolo will start his preseason with Turkish champions on July 5th against Hull City.