'I'm not giving up' - Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba sends out defiant message after injury nightmare continues

Paul Pogba has released a defiant video in which he said he is not giving up as he looks to recover from yet another injury setback.

Pogba sends defiant message as injury woes continue

Started just one game this season, lasted 23 minutes

Joined Juventus for free last summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba's return to Juventus has been far from a fairytale, with injury issues meaning he has featured in just 10 games all season. Pogba's latest injury setback came last week when he left the field after just 23 minutes in what was his first start in 390 days. The French midfielder has posted a defiant message on Instagram as he looks to put the season behind him and return stronger.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a lengthy video, Pogba told his followers he would be back stronger and ensured them he had mentally recovered from a gruelling season.

He said: “Hello to everyone, I think this is the right time to express myself after a long period of silence.

“First of all, let me recap my season, which has been very, very complicated, with problems both on and off the field. As you know, it has been truly difficult for me and what happened was tough, above all mentally.

“I tried to take solace in what I love: playing football, and working on the pitch, but that was not possible because I had a lot of bad luck physically. Now all I can do is be patient, but already today, I feel better mentally.

“First of all, thanks to God, we must try to be positive and have faith. Thanks also to you the fans, thanks to the stadium crowd, the club, who always supported and accompanied me. It is thanks to you that I have been able to keep my morale up, you push me to return as soon as possible, to the best of my abilities.”

“I learned a great deal from this year, and I think everything that happened will help me come back stronger. Thank you to all of you for your support. Mentally, and physically, I will do my best to get back in top form, so I can help my team and club, and win a trophy, because that is what I came here for.

“So, I just wanted to tell you that I won’t give up, I won’t be beaten. I will give my all. Thank you again to everyone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba missed the 2022 World Cup with a knee injury sustained in pre-season with Juventus, and has played a maximum of three consecutive games all season. The midfielder has only played 161 minutes in all competitions this season as he constantly searched for full fitness.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The midfielder will not feature again for Juventus this season as he looks to fully recover from injury in time for pre-season. Pogba will be hoping he can eradicate the issues he suffered this season to play a part in Juventus' search for a trophy next season.