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Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali has offered a sobering reality check regarding the club's ability to navigate the upcoming January transfer window. While acknowledging the need for reinforcements following a string of high-profile injuries, the executive admitted that financial constraints continue to dictate the Bianconeri's movement in the market.

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Building the Juventus brand beyond football

Carnevali has expressed his immense pride at joining the ranks in Turin, hailing Juventus as an absolute pioneer in the modern game. Speaking on his 66th birthday, the CEO couldn't hide his delight, describing his presence with the European heavyweights as a massive personal honour. For Carnevali, stepping into the Bianconeri fold means linking up with a relentless institution that constantly sets the gold standard for the rest of the footballing world.

"Being here is a matter of pride. I found a club at the forefront. Over the years, Juve has tried to look ahead, thinking that many other opportunities could be created beyond football," Carnevali explained, as quoted by Tuttosport.

Carnevali reveals harsh truth on transfers

The conversation quickly pivoted to a bitter financial reality, exposing a glaring paradox at the heart of the club's current strategy. Despite the unwavering expectation to challenge for the ultimate prizes in Italy and across Europe, the hierarchy's hands are effectively tied, leaving them strictly prohibited from splashing the cash on the blockbuster signings usually required to reach the pinnacle of the sport. Laying bare the harsh impact of their financial settlement agreement, Carnevali delivered a sobering admission regarding past boardroom blunders that have handcuffed their transfer ambitions.

"One of the main difficulties for us is linked to the settlement agreement. If we want to make important investments in footballers, we cannot do them. It is a difficulty, because to obtain sporting results you must be able to make investments in champions. The club has carried out a recapitalisation and this means that, over the years, some mistakes have been made," Carnevali admitted.

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Navigating the January window

Despite these fiscal chains, Juventus find themselves in a position where inactivity in the winter market is hardly an option. A recent plague of injuries has left Luciano Spalletti's squad looking increasingly thin in key areas. The loss of Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, and Khephren Thuram to serious setbacks has forced the hierarchy to reconsider their depth. Carnevali is working closely with sporting director Frederic Massara and Spalletti to identify cost-effective ways to bolster the first-team group without breaching financial regulations.

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The CEO was careful not to overpromise when discussing the club's potential activity in two months' time. He emphasized a philosophy of hard work and professionalism rather than sensationalist claims that might lead to fan disappointment. "I have confidence, but it takes time, I guarantee professionalism and desire but I don't promise anything special," Carnevali stated.

Priority targets for Spalletti

The technical staff has already identified the most pressing needs for the winter period. A new striker and a left-back have been categorised as the absolute priorities to provide Spalletti with the tactical flexibility he requires. The recruitment of a new midfielder will also be considered, though this decision hinges largely on the medical staff's projected recovery timelines for both Thuram and Locatelli. If their return dates are pushed back, Carnevali may be forced to find creative solutions in the market to ensure the engine room remains functional.

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Beyond incomings, the club is also looking at streamlining the squad to balance the books and make room for any new arrivals. There is a sense within the Continassa training ground that the team currently possesses an excess of wide attackers. Managing these exits will be just as crucial as any signings, as offloading surplus talent could provide the marginal financial breathing room needed to secure Spalletti's primary targets before the window closes at the end of January.