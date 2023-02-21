'Slapstick!' - Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool players following shocking Real Madrid Champions League defeat

Jurgen Klopp bemoaned his side's individual errors as Liverpool slipped to a 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Alisson made awful error

Gomez also endured poor evening

Klopp labels mistakes "slapstick"

WHAT HAPPENED? The home side appeared to be in complete control at Anfield after goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had given the Reds a deserved 2-0 lead within 14 minutes. Salah's goal had come from a glaring mistake from Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but it would be Liverpool who would live to rue their errors on the night. Alisson fired his pass directly into Vinicius Junior for Madrid's second, while centre-back Joe Gomez had a night to forget after having a hand in at least four of the goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: On a night where tactics were undone by a haphazard defensive display, Klopp appeared frustrated at the full time whistle.

"In the beginning it was outstanding. Us in a nutshell - perfect. 2-0 up, whole first half was good except the goals," the German told BT Sport after the match. "But we got passive. Second goal, slapstick. Cannot happen, shouldn't happen. You need to play a game like we played in the first half for a full 95 mins. When they scored we had 5-6 players alone, and no challenge. That cannot happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result marked a historic evening for Madrid, as they broke several records. Perhaps most damning of all was that the Reds had never conceded four goals in a European match at Anfield before Tuesday, with Benzema, Vinicius and Co. going one better on the night. The 5-2 scoreline means Jurgen Klopp's side need nothing shy of a miracle to progress to the quarter-final.

DID YOU KNOW? Benzema's goal took him to six against Liverpool in European competitions, more than any other player in history.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The German will be hoping to pick his side up as they aim to bounce back away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.