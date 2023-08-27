Jurgen Klopp is savage! Liverpool boss hilariously copies Jason Tindall shushing gesture after Reds complete stunning late turnaround against Newcastle with 10 men

Jurgen Klopp gave Jason Tindall a taste of his own medicine when Liverpool completed a stunning comeback win against Newcastle on Sunday.

Klopp shushes Tindall after stunning win

Newcastle coach did same gesture earlier in match

Darwin Nunez brace secured 2-1 win

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool had to play with 10 men for over an hour at St James' Park after Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a last-man foul on Alexander Isak. Eddie Howe's Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall made a shushing gesture towards Klopp after Anthony Gordon gave the hosts the lead, but Klopp gave him the same treatment when substitute Darwin Nunez scored a stoppage-time winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's win was as smash-and-grab as they come, as Newcastle failed to make their man advantage count. The hosts enjoyed 60 percent possession and registered eight shots on target, but it was two shots from Nunez in the final 10 minutes that proved the difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP AND LIVERPOOL? Liverpool will look to take momentum from the win into next weekend's meeting with Aston Villa. Newcastle, who have now lost two games on the bounce, face a potentially tricky trip to Brighton on Saturday.