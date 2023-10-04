Jurgen Klopp wants a replay! Liverpool boss makes extraordinary claim as he calls for Tottenham match to be played again after Luis Diaz VAR shambles

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham should be replayed after VAR failed to intervene when Luis Diaz's 'goal' was ruled out.

Klopp made the extraordinary claim on Wednesday during his press conference ahead of Liverpool's Europa League meeting with Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

"As a football person I think the outcome should be a replay," the German coach said.

VAR Darren England failed to overturn an incorrect on-field decision to rule out a Luis Diaz 'goal' during Liverpool's match against Spurs on Saturday. The incident occurred when the match was scoreless and Liverpool went on to lose 2-1.

PGMOL provided Liverpool with an audio recording of the communication between the on-field officials and the VARs, before publishing the recording publically.

The recording shows that England carried out a check of the goal, but erroneously believed that the on-field decision had been 'goal'. It was only after he told referee Simon Hooper that the check was complete and that play resumed that he realised that him saying "check complete" had upheld the incorrect offside call.

PGMOL put the mistake down to 'a significant human error'. Liverpool published a statement saying that the sporting integrity of the game had been undermined and that the club would "explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."

