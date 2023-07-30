Jurgen Klopp explains what Darwin Nunez has to improve to earn Liverpool starting spot despite scintillating pre-season scoring form

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Darwin Nunez must learn to defend better in order to hold down a regular starting spot at Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguay striker's first season at Anfield wasn't a bad one, notching 9 goals and 3 assists in 19 Premier League appearances. However, his performances were far from electric, and he struggled to hold down a regular place in the starting line-up. According to Klopp, the 24-year-old will need to improve his defensive game if he wants to change that.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The ticket into the team will be the readiness to defend," Klopp said in a press conference. "I’ve never heard about a team being really successful with sloppy defending. It doesn’t happen."

The Liverpool boss was clearly impressed by Nunez's efforts in his debut campaign at Anfield, however, adding: "He was good, you can see he’s a handful, speed, typical goal scorer being there, smelling it and finishing it off. It’s the same for Darwin and all the other strikers. I know all about the quality they have and they need to do both – defend and be influential in all offensive situations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez's form during pre-season has been excellent, with the Uruguayan scoring four goals in three games, including one in a 4-0 rout of Leicester. There is intense competition for places in Liverpool's attack, but Nunez is making a strong case for his inclusion in the opening match of the season against Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nunez isn't the only player impressing during pre-season for Klopp's team. World Cup-winning new signing Alexis Mac Allister is adjusting to life at Liverpool quickly, playing a key creative role in recent games against Leicester and Greuther Furth. The £35 million signing from Brighton could be exactly what's needed to boost the team's underperforming midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Continuing on their tour of Singapore, Liverpool's next match will be against German champions Bayern Munich on 2 August. And the start of their 2023-24 Premier League campaign is now just two weeks away. Klopp and his players will be determined to improve on last season's disappointing return.