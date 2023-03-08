Furious Jude Bellingham shoves cameraman, smashes water bottle & clashes with Marc Cucurella after Borussia Dortmund Champions League exit at Chelsea

Jude Bellingham had to be restrained by players and staff after Borussia Dortmund's Champions League exit to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Physical altercation with Cucurella

Also pushed cameraman away

Threw water bottle at ground

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham, already furious about Kai Havertz's controversial penalty retake, pushed Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella after Dortmund's 2-0 loss that eliminated them from the Champions League. After being guided away by cooler heads, he went on to shove a cameraman who was trying to film him up-close and then launched a water bottle into the ground.

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the match, Bellingham drew the ire of Thiago Silva from the stands. Silva shouted "son of a b*tch" at Bellingham after the midfielder slid through Reece James.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Bellingham and Dortmund have a derby against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they look to recover from their European exit.