Furious Jude Bellingham shoves cameraman, smashes water bottle & clashes with Marc Cucurella after Borussia Dortmund Champions League exit at Chelsea

Dan Bernstein
|
Jude Bellingham react Dortmund Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
J. BellinghamChelsea vs Borussia DortmundChelseaBorussia DortmundUEFA Champions LeagueCucurella

Jude Bellingham had to be restrained by players and staff after Borussia Dortmund's Champions League exit to Chelsea on Wednesday.

  • Physical altercation with Cucurella
  • Also pushed cameraman away
  • Threw water bottle at ground

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham, already furious about Kai Havertz's controversial penalty retake, pushed Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella after Dortmund's 2-0 loss that eliminated them from the Champions League. After being guided away by cooler heads, he went on to shove a cameraman who was trying to film him up-close and then launched a water bottle into the ground.

Bellingham Cucurella afarTwitterBellingham Cucurella closeTwitterBellingham cameramanTwitterbellingham water bottleTwitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the match, Bellingham drew the ire of Thiago Silva from the stands. Silva shouted "son of a b*tch" at Bellingham after the midfielder slid through Reece James.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Bellingham and Dortmund have a derby against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they look to recover from their European exit.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

41890 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 64%Round of 16
  • 15%Quarter-final
  • 7%Semi-final
  • 15%Final
41890 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks