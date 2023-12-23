What is Jude Bellingham's favourite food? Restaurants, cheat meals & recipes favoured by Real Madrid star

How to eat like Jude Bellingham, with recipes to try for his favourite dish and restaurants to visit when you get a chance.

There are no limits to the England midfielder’s precocious talent. Bellingham has quickly shot into superstardom in the last few years, and has been a huge hit at Real Madrid since his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €103 million.

The former Birmingham starlet already looks a bargain at that price, having enjoyed a record-breaking free-scoring start to his Madrid career. Aged just 20, Bellingham is already widely regarded as one of the world's best players, such has been his impact in the Spanish capital and for England on the international stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Jude Bellingham's eating habits, including his favourite food, restaurant and cheat meals.

What is Jude Bellingham's favourite food to eat?

In a bid to meticulously craft his path to football stardom, Bellingham has left no stone unturned, recognising that even his nutrition plays a crucial role in his journey.

According to The Athletic, Bellingham has hired a personal chef who carefully curates his meals on a daily basis. Alberto Mastromatteo, a chef who previously worked to improve former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's eating habits, through his company Summumm, designs the nutritional plan that Bellingham strictly follows.

Snacks include Greek yoghurt with oat flakes and chia seeds or tomato toast, with a low fat diet and a preference for rich lean protein foods such as turkey, chicken, and vegetables over seafood or red meat.

That said, the Real Madrid's star-boy loves some baked beans and eggs, which is said to be his favourite food. Opting for quite a British meal as his go-to food might raise a few eyebrows, especially for an elite athlete playing at the highest level.

Naturally speaking, baked beans are a good source of plant-based protein and are high in fibre, as well as being low in fat and calories, and having them alongside some scrambled eggs on toast in the morning can really fuel you for the training day ahead.

How to make Baked Beans & Eggs- step-by-step recipe

List of ingredients:

Baked beans in Tomato sauce

Eggs

Red onion (chopped)

Garlic (chopped), Chick Peas (optional), Ground Cumin (optional)

Mild chilli powder or Paprika/Smoked paprika

Parsley and slice of fresh lime (for garnishing purposes)

Olive oil

Crusty bread or Garlic bread

How to make:

Heat a small skillet or non-stick pan with a tablespoon of olive oil at medium heat. Add garlic and onion and fry until fragrant, for about a minute. Add the paprika and the cumin. Stir well in the chilli powder. Next, add the canned beans in tomato sauce, and the chickpeas. Cook for 10 minutes. Using the back of a soup ladle, press a concave hollow into the mix to place the eggs. Crack the eggs into a cup and then slide from the cup into the hollows created by the spoon. You can also crack the eggs against each other Cover the pan and cook gently until eggs are cooked. Serve with toast/crusty bread/garlic bread, chopped parsley, salt and pepper, a squeeze of lime, fresh coriander, and a hint of chilli.

Which restaurants does Jude Bellingham eat at?

Bellingham has fit in with Los Blancos seamlessly, not just on the pitch, but also socially with the group and his new city. His Real Madrid teammates have seemingly helped him a lot in this regard.

Shortly after his presentation he went out for dinner with Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz, and he did so at one of Madrid's most quintessential restaurants, De Maria steakhouse, which is a 10-minute walk from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Laing, Argentine beef, soufflé potato crisps, dulce de leche pancakes, foie gras, sirloins and gazpacho are among the special offerings of this place, while you can order gelato, lemon sorbet and lemon dessert. Drinks include delicious limoncello, cava rosado or champagne. He has also been spotted going out for dinners alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni on training off-days.

He also jetted off to Paris to link up with England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold for Paris Fashion week, and the duo head out for a lush dinner in the city centre at Italian restaurant Siena, which frequently hosts sports stars and other celebrities.

Back home in England, Jude was spotted at Romano’s restaurant in the upmarket village of Cleadon, South Tyneside, which has become a regular haunt for his teenage brother, Jobe, who is plying his trade for Sunderland in the Championship.

It's a reasonably-priced restaurant, with starters priced between £5.90 and £10.50, Pasta dishes starting from £10.50, while the Filetto special is the most expensive main course meal at £32.95.

Does Jude Bellingham eat cheat meals or junk food?

As alluded to above, the Real Madrid starlet is very careful with what he eats. And even when he treats himself, he's extra careful with what he puts into his body.

Some nutrition enthusiasts may say baked beans fall into the category of not-so healthy food, but it truly depends upon the recipe you use. Eating tinned or canned baked beans may not be very good for health as these may use stevia or artificial sweeteners for flavour and have salt and sugar imbalances.

Some brands also add extras such as pork or meat-free sausages, which may increase the fat, calorie and sometimes sugar and salt content. Making homemade baked beans means you can control the levels of added sugar and salt. It's also recommended to eat them alongside foods such as vegetables, eggs and slow-release carbohydrates to ensure a good balance of nutrients like Bellingham does with eggs.

Bellingham apparently enjoys some apple crumble as his preferred dessert choice. He also made one in a Christmas-themed YouTube video during his first season at Borussia Dortmund back in 2020. One apple crumble serving contains 10g of fat, 86g of carbs, 56g of sugar, and five grams of protein.