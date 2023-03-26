Jude Bellingham admitted it would be his "biggest dream" to become England captain after yet another stellar display for the national side.

Bellingham starred in 2-0 win

Dortmund star is STILL only 19

Record-breaker Harry Kane is current captain

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham once again thrived in the heart of the Three Lions' midfield as Gareth Southgate's men swept aside Ukraine 2-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley, with current skipper Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scoring first-half goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Channel 4 about the possibility of captaining his country one day, the 19-year-old said: "That would be the biggest dream and the biggest honour in football I think is to captain your country. There's a long pecking order that I highly respect and I'll wait my turn. In the meantime it's picking up what I can learn from them. This is the best place to do it. "

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This victory, after the 2-1 win over Italy in Naples on Thursday, puts England firmly in control of their own qualifying destiny and en route to Euro 2024. Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham also talked up the unity within the Three Lions camp right now and their ability to mix pretty football with a gritty style of play that brings results. "It feels like we have a really good atmosphere in the changing room," he added. "We want to express ourselves but there's a side of us with a bit of nastiness. We need to cover all sides of the game and I think we're doing that really well at the moment."

DID YOU KNOW? The Ukraine match was Bellingham's 192nd senior game for club and country combined in his career so far. He doesn't celebrate his 20th birthday until June. That puts him way ahead of the likes of Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling – who were all young stars for England – in terms of experience at the same age.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? His Dortmund side take on Bayern Munich – and new boss Thomas Tuchel – in Der Klassiker on April 1.