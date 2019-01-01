Josh Wolff hired as Austin FC's first head coach

The former USMNT forward and assistant to Gregg Berhalter has landed the top job with the future MLS club

The club won't take to the field until 2021, but Major League Soccer expansion side Austin FC has named its head coach.

Austin announced on Tuesday that former U.S. national team forward Josh Wolff would be handed the job as the club's first head coach.

Wolff, who is currently a member of the coaching staff under Gregg Berhalter, will take over as club boss shortly after the conclusion of this November's FIFA international window according to a team release.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Austin FC and begin the process of building Austin’s team into a world-class club for all of Austin to enjoy. My family and I want to thank Anthony Precourt for granting us this amazing opportunity to be a part of this incredible city and this extraordinary undertaking,” said Wolff, who was unveiled to club supporters at Austin’s Continental Club on Tuesday.

Wolff's playing career, which included him representing the USA in both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, concluded in 2012 and he moved into coaching shortly thereafter with .

He moved on to join Berhalter's staff with the and then with the USMNT.

"I’m thrilled for both Josh and Austin FC," Berhalter said. "His continual development as a coach, hard work, and dedication to his craft has certainly earned him this opportunity.

"His attention to detail and meticulous preparation are qualities that will help him be successful on and off the field. He will be a great asset to Austin FC and their soccer community, and we all wish him the best of luck."

Austin will join as the third team in Texas under the leadership of former Crew owner Anthony Precourt, who was awarded the expansion team as part of a deal to keep the Crew in Columbus.

Article continues below

The Texas city already has a stadium deal in place, and Wolff is looking forward to the chance to bring a new club into the league.

“I know that Austin has a true love of soccer, and it is the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of the first ever major league team of any kind in the Capital of Texas," Wolff said. "Our stated ambition is to establish ourselves quickly within MLS as a vibrant, attacking side and we want to reflect the diverse, competitive, and passionate makeup of our club’s home, both on and off the field.

"We look forward to integrating within Austin at the completion of my current U.S. men’s national team duties, to begin the process of building our team in advance of the 2021 season.”