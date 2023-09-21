'It's difficult to understand' - Jose Mourinho calls out summer signing Renato Sanches for 'always' being an injury doubt

Roma boss Jose Mourinho says it is difficult to understand why Renato Sanches is "always injured" after another setback for the loanee.

Roma beat Sheriff 2-1 in Europa League

Sanches limped off injured in first half

Mourinho perplexed over his situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma began this season's Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday but lost Sanches to injury in the first half. The 26-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, returned to action from another injury in the Italian side's 7-0 win over Empoli on Sunday but limped off again before the half-hour mark against the Moldovan outfit. The Portuguese international's first season with PSG was blighted by injury and now Mourinho has given a blunt overview of the situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They [Renato Sanches and Houssem Aouar] have to play, they need rhythm and intensity. That's what Renato is, he's always at risk, it's difficult to understand: Bayern didn't understand him, PSG didn't understand him and we have difficulties," he said after the game.

"He played 45 minutes on Sunday, then had three days of rest and left after 27 minutes. He is always in doubt, it is difficult to understand why he is always injured. Aouar played the necessary time to regain the rhythm of the game."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sanches has been at Roma for just over a month but has only spent 98 minutes on the field so far. The midfielder enhanced his promising reputation at Lille between 2019-2022 but Mourinho's cutting words may mean his time at Roma could be a difficult one.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Roma take on Torino in Serie A on Sunday. It remains to be seen how long, if at all, Sanches will be sidelined by this setback.