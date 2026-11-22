Jose Mourinho declared newly-renewed Thibaut Courtois the best goalkeeper in the world after his vital saves kept Real Madrid alive during their 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo. The Portuguese manager also sympathised with backup keeper Andriy Lunin, comparing his predicament to a famous 1970s Portuguese football anecdote.
Courtois heroics lay foundation for Madrid comeback
Thibaut Courtois produced two decisive interventions to keep Real Madrid within striking distance before Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo. Following Pablo Duran's sixth-minute opener and Kylian Mbappe's missed first-half penalty, Courtois denied Williot past the half-hour mark with a sharp save to prevent Celta doubling their lead.
The Belgian international then delivered another crucial low stop in the 65th minute to thwart Duran from long range. Just 60 seconds later, Bellingham fired home the equaliser before Espi snatched an 85th-minute winner to secure Madrid's ninth straight victory.
Mourinho crowns Courtois the best in the world
Speaking at his post-match press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu, Jose Mourinho lavished praise on Courtois, who recently signed a contract extension with Los Blancos. Mourinho argued that goalkeepers rarely receive the individual recognition they deserve compared to attacking stars.
"You saw him when he was just starting to become what he is now," Mourinho said. "You saw him from the outside, and now you see him freshly renewed as the best goalkeeper in the world. I think only Lev Yashin has won a Ballon d'Or. The history of football without a goalkeeper winning the Ballon d'Or is what it is. People value offensive players more. But I have no doubt he's the best goalkeeper in the world. For several years now, he's been the best."
Sympathy for Lunin echoes 1970s Portugal story
While celebrating Courtois' brilliance, Mourinho acknowledged the frustration facing deputy goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, grouping the Ukrainian alongside match-winner Espi as squad players who merit more pitch time. To illustrate Lunin's situation behind Courtois, Mourinho shared an anecdote from Portuguese football history.
"But I also really like Lunin," Mourinho explained. "And he's another who can be grouped with Espi. He's someone who deserves to play more. But there it is. There was a very famous coach in Portugal in the 70s who once told a goalkeeper: 'You're the best goalkeeper in Europe.' And the goalkeeper replied: 'Why am I not playing?' The coach said: 'Because the other one is the best in the world.' And it's a bit like that with Lunin."
Courtois remains vital ahead of Champions League test
Mourinho admitted his side lacked focus early on after several players returned late from international duty, making Courtois' reliability between the posts indispensable on a night when Madrid finished with an attacking, unbalanced line-up.
With a Champions League fixture arriving on Tuesday and Vinicius Junior confirmed to return to the starting XI, Mourinho will again lean on Courtois' leadership to preserve Real Madrid's unbeaten home run.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.