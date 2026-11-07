'Being captain is no easy task!' – Jose Mourinho singles out Fede Valverde for high praise

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Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has lauded Fede Valverde for his exemplary leadership as club captain. Describing the Uruguayan midfielder as humble and professional, Mourinho highlighted the immense responsibility that comes with wearing the armband at the Bernabeu.

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Valverde sets the standard for Los Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has earned resounding praise from manager Jose Mourinho for his role as team captain during the 2026-27 campaign. The Uruguayan international has stepped up as a core leader during Madrid's current seven-match winning streak across all competitions.

Mourinho highlighted Valverde's growth, noting how his work ethic and humble demeanour have set the tone for the entire squad.

The manager emphasized that leading a club of Real Madrid's stature presents unique pressure that few players handle so seamlessly.

Mourinho hails Valverde's humility and professionalism

"Since we started working together, I’ve seen a great guy, professional, humble, and a friend to his teammates," Mourinho told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

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"He’s a good example for everyone."

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"Being the captain of Real Madrid has given him a sense of responsibility, as it should. Being the captain of Real Madrid is no easy task," the Portuguese coach asserted.

Squad unity driving seven-game winning streak

Valverde's leadership on and off the pitch has been central to Real Madrid navigating a grueling travel schedule, including midweek European trips to Greece.

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Mourinho noted that the positive environment fostered by leaders like Valverde helped the squad maintain high morale despite arriving back in Spain at 3 a.m. in the morning.

The Uruguayan's steady presence in midfield remains vital as Los Blancos manage player minutes across domestic and continental competitions.

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Captain Valverde leads Real Madrid into Mestalla battle

Valverde will lead Real Madrid out at the Mestalla on Saturday as they aim to secure three points against Valencia.

With Los Blancos trailing league leaders Barcelona, Valverde's tactical consistency will be crucial in midfield.

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Mourinho relies on his skipper to maintain momentum before players depart for the upcoming international break.