"Missing what? Only if it's someone to keep me company," - Jorge Jesus responds to a question about Ronaldo.

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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has dismissed questions regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement following a shock 4-1 defeat to Denmark. Jesus suffered his first loss at the helm in Braga as Portugal's post-Ronaldo era suffered a nightmare setback.

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Nightmarish start to post-Ronaldo era

Portugal suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at home to Denmark in Braga, marking their heaviest home loss in official matches. According to RTP, the party atmosphere surrounding emotional pre-match tributes to the newly-retired Cristiano Ronaldo quickly evaporated as the visitors ran riot. Jorge Jesus suffered his first defeat in five matches as national team boss, bringing an abrupt end to his unbeaten start.

Jesus brushes off Ronaldo absence questions

Asked after the match whether Portugal missed their legendary former captain—who retired last week after 234 caps and 146 goals—Jesus offered a characteristically blunt response. The experienced manager made it clear that the squad must look forward rather than dwell on the past.

"Do I miss Cristiano Ronaldo? How can I miss him if he's no longer in the national team? Only if it's to keep me company," Jesus retorted.

"He doesn't play anymore. He's not here anymore. He has already decided his situation."

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Defensive frailties exposed in Braga

The heavy loss laid bare Portugal's current tactical limitations, particularly in transition and defensive positioning, as Rasmus Hojlund scored twice alongside goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen. Despite dominating the early stages of the UEFA Nations League campaign, Jesus's side looked disjointed and devoid of attacking inspiration until Bernardo Silva's late consolation.

Responding against Wales in Cardiff

Portugal now face a crucial trip to Cardiff to face Wales on Tuesday, where they must avoid defeat to secure top spot in Group A4 and ensure a seeded status in the quarter-finals. With key players like Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha suspended, Jesus must rally his remaining 24-man squad. The manager will be expected to restore defensive discipline and secure the point needed to bounce back from this historic setback.