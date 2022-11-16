Jordan vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Jordan are set to host Spain in an international friendly on Thursday at the Amman International Stadium. This is the final preparatory game for Luis Enrique's side before the World Cup. The manager might field his best XI at the start and then rotate in the second half to give some minutes to his squad players.
They head into this match on the back of a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Nations League which fired them to the semifinals of the tournament. They have won five of their eight matches in 2022 and have lost just once. La Roja will be looking to get an impressive win against their Asian counterparts to boost their morale ahead of facing Costa Rica in their World Cup opener on November 23.
Meanwhile, Jordan have been a tough nut to crack at home. They have won all their matches in the calendar year in their backyard and will certainly give a tough time to the 2010 World Cup winners. GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Jordan vs Spain date & kick-off time
Game:
Jordan vs Spain
Date:
November 17, 2022
Kick-off:
4:00 pm BST / 11:00 am ET / 9:30 pm IST
Venue:
Amman International Stadium
How to watch Jordan vs Spain on TV & live stream online
The match is not being broadcasted in The United States (U.S.A.), United Kingdom (U.K.) and India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
NA
NA
US
NA
NA
India
|NA
|NA
Jordan team news and squad
Jordan has named the strongest possible squad for the friendly, including all-time leading goalscorer Hamza Al-Dardour. Ali Olwan, who has scored four goals in his last three matches, has also been named in the squad.
Turkey predicted XI: Laila; Al-Zoubi, Obaid, Hashish, Yassin; Al-Hourani, Samir, Al-Rawabdeh; Olwan, Al-Dardour, Al-Naimat
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Yazid Abu Laila, Malik Shalabiya, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri
Defenders
Muhammad Abu Hashish, Muhammad Kloub, Ihsan Haddad, Salim Obaid, Anas Bani Yassin, Yazan, Al-Arab, Abdullah Nassib, Hadi Al-Hourani, Saleh Ratib, Ahmed Samir.
Midfielders
Al-Rawabdeh, Ragai Ayed, Obeida Al-Samarna, Ibrahim Saadeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Musa Al-Taamari, Omar Hani, Ahmed Al-Arsan
Forwards
Muhammad Abu Zureik “Sharara”, Ali Alwan, Yazan Al-Naimat, Hamza Al-Dardour.
Spain team news and squad
Luis Enrique's World Cup squad has got some major absentees in David De Gea, Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara.
Cesar Azpilicueta suffered a knock against Newcastle United which makes him a doubt for this clash, but apart from him, everyone is fit to feature in the match.
Scotland predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Garcia, Gaya; Pedri, Gavi, Rodri; Pino, F. Torres, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Simon, Raya, Sanchez.
Defenders
Azpilicueta, Garcia, Torres, Gaya, Guillamon, Alba, Carvajal, Laporte.
Midfielders
Busquets, Llorente, Koke, Gavi, Rodri, Soler, Pedri.
Forwards
Morata, Asensio, Torres, Williams, Pino, Olmo, Sarabia, Fati.
