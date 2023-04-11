'I thrive on scoring goals' - USMNT's Jordan Morris pleased to be playing more at striker for Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders have at times lined up with winger Jordan Morris as their No.9, and he's scored eight goals in seven games.

WHAT HAPPENED? Over the last three games, Jordan Morris has been deployed as the sole striker for Seattle. The USMNT player, when asked about the change of positions, responded that he was happy with whatever helped the club out and that he enjoys getting into more goalscoring chances.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The Sounders were blessed with a lot of really good No. 9s, but I think for me, starting out my career at Stanford and with the national team, I was a No. 9 and it took a little bit of adjusting to becoming a winger," Morris said to The Athletic. "Over the years I’ve gotten better at being a winger, but I’ve always felt that I thrive on scoring goals. I wouldn’t say I’m an out-and-out winger. My strength is scoring goals and being goal-dangerous. As a winger I tried to do the same thing, getting behind teams, putting balls in the box, but I thrive on scoring goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the USMNT looking for a true striker, Morris' form will give Anthony Hudson a very critical decision to make in June when the USMNT plays Mexico in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League after facing El Tri in a friendly this month.

WHAT NEXT? The Seattle Sounders next face off against the Portland Timbers at the Providence Park where it is likely fans will get to see Morris spearheading the Seattle attacking line.

