What now for Jordan Henderson's England career? Midfielder has told Gareth Southgate his decision as he prepares to leave Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq

Emmet Gates
JORDAN HENDERSON ENGLAND WORLD CUP 29112022Getty Images
Jordan Henderson has told manager Gareth Southgate that he plans to continue his England career, despite leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.

  • Henderson moving to Saudi Pro League
  • Explained move to Southgate
  • Wants to continue playing for England

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson's move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq still isn't formalised, but it is only a matter of time before it is announced. He has even been pictured training with his new team-mates. Question marks have surrounded what lies ahead for his England career as he moves to the Saudi Pro League at the age of 33, but according to The Telegraph, Henderson has no plans to stop playing for his country.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate has reportedly told Henderson that while he won't be ignored, he wouldn't be guaranteed a place in the squad after heading to the Middle East.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Jordan-Henderson(C)GettyImagesSouthgate-EnglandGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Considering Southgate has been hesitant to select the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham as they play in Serie A, it's unlikely he's going to call up Henderson while he's playing in the Saudi Pro League. Therefore, this move could signal the beginning of the end of his international career.

