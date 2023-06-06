Joao Felix's ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro confirms split from Chelsea flop after being spotted with F1 star Lando Norris

Joao Felix's ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro has confirmed her split from the Chelsea flop after being spotted F1 star Lando Norris.

Corceiro had been dating Felix since 2019

The pair broke up 'some time ago'

Corceiro spotted with Norris

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward had been dating actress-model Corceiro since 2019 but the pair are no longer together. Corceiro, who is also Portuguese, confirmed that they have parted ways on social media, after being seen spending time with F1 racer Norris and attending last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: "Joao and I achieved goals together for a few years, in a phase of change, growth and learning," Corceiro wrote on social media. "Not having been together as a couple for some time, I am lucky enough to be a part of his life. We appreciate all the messages from those who really care about us. We are fine, happy and friends as we always were. He will return here and then we'll see what happens. We have got nothing planned."

THE GOSSIP: It was reported that Corceiro had to deny allegations of cheating to come clean after she was rumoured to have had a relationship with Felix's international teammate Pedro Porro. Speculation of a reported split had already gained traction in Portugal when the footballer jetted off to holidays along with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell after enduring a terrible season with Chelsea, instead of Corceira.

WHAT NEXT? Felix will return to Atletico Madrid after Chelsea decided against signing him on a permanent deal. However, he is most likely to be shipped off again, either permanently or on another loan spell, as Diego Simeone hinted that the club would have to take a decision due to "economic" reasons. Moreover, the player also posted several photos of himself playing tennis in a Charlotte FC shirt, which has given rise to speculation about a move to the MLS.