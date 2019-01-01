Jill Ellis to step down as USWNT head coach

After winning back-to-back World Cup titles, the U.S. manager is departing following the team's victory tour

U.S. women's national team manager Jill Ellis will step down as head coach following the completion of the team's World Cup victory tour in October, U.S. Soccer has annnounced.

Earlier this month Ellis coached the USWNT to their second straight World Cup title, becoming only the second person to win two World Cups as a manager

Article continues below

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement.

“I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."

More to follow...