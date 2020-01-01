Jesus: Man City is the best place for me to develop

The Brazilian admits to being frustrated over a lack of regular minutes at the Etihad Stadium, but still feels he can fulfil his potential at the club

Gabriel Jesus insists that is still the "best place" for him to develop his all-round game, despite the fact he remains Sergio Aguero's understudy.

Jesus completed a £27 million ($35m) move to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in 2017, and has since racked up 131 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The 22-year-old has contributed 61 goals to City's cause during that time, winning six major trophies in total - including two Premier League titles.

The international has had to be content with a backup role behind first-choice centre-forward Aguero, who shows no sign of slowing down despite approaching the latter stages of his career at 31.

However, the Argentine suffered an injury in December which allowed Jesus to step up in his absence, and he has taken the opportunity with both hands, scoring 11 goals in his last 13 appearances.

Jesus hasn't enjoyed being consistently consigned to the bench at the Etihad, but claims to have no regrets over his initial decision to join City.

"I feel this is the best place for me to develop, if not I wouldn't have come," he told the club's official website. "Of course I trust in the club when I took the decision to come here.

"I am here. Sometimes I am happy, sometimes I am not but that’s normal because I want to play.

"Sometimes I can understand why I don’t but I try to do my best every day. I will do my best every day because I want to stay here and I want to help my team-mates."

Jesus hit a double in City's 4-0 win over Fulham in the on Sunday, with the holders rewarded with a fifth-round tie away at .

“I am happy!” he responded when asked to assess his latest performance. “We won the game, qualified for the next round and when I score, of course, I am even happier!

“We played well.”

Jesus could retain his place for a semi-final clash against on Wednesday.

Guardiola's men have one foot in the final after winning the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford, but Jesus has warned against complacency in the return fixture.

“The first game was very good for us,” Jesus said. “But this is a new game. We have to forget that. The game on Wednesday will be a tough game. I hope we can play well again and qualify.”

After facing off against their local rivals, City will start preparing for a trip to in the Premier League on Sunday.