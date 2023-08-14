Jesse Lingard's comeback? Former Manchester United star training with ex-loan club West Ham - and could be offered a contract

Jesse Lingard is training at West Ham in order to maintain his physical condition.

WHAT HAPPENED? The free agent has been without a club since his Nottingham Forest deal expired at the end of last season. After being let go by Manchester United last summer, Lingard signed a lucrative one-year deal with Forest but the move failed to have the desired impact and his contract was not extended. The midfielder has been training in the West Ham facilities and reports from Sky Sports now suggest that Lingard could be offered a contract by the Hammers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard has formerly worked under David Moyes at West Ham. He arrived from Man United in January 2021 and recaptured his form under Moyes. Lingard scored nine goals and assisted five times in 16 Premier League games to help West Ham finish sixth. Moyes was desperate to keep him at the club beyond his loan period, but they couldn't come to an agreement.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The former United man will continue training at the West Ham facilities for the time being till either a deal can be reached between the player and the Hammers, or he finds other opportunities for his talent.