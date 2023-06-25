Jesse Lingard to D.C. United transfer talk savagely shut down by Wayne Rooney as Man Utd legend insists he has 'no interest' in former team-mate

D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney has shut down all talk of the club potentially signing his former Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney was asked about the potential of Lingard moving to Washington this summer but he insists that he has absolutely "no interest" in signing his former team-mate. The pair played together at United, but Lingard has since seen his career nosedive, leading to him being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rooney recently told reporters when quizzed on the speculation: "The Jesse Lingard [rumour]?

"I don't know where that has come from. From my point of view we have no interest in signing him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen if Lingard will be able to find a club willing to take on his wages, as he previously signed a deal worth up to a reported £150,000 per week at Forest, but played just 20 times last season. He has been taking the news of his release well, however, jetting off on no fewer than three post-season holidays, most recently to Los Angeles.

WHAT NEXT? Lingard will hope to find a club this summer but he will have to look beyond D.C. United. The former England international has also been linked with Leicester City and a potential move to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.