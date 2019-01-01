JDT strengthens squad with Liridon signing

The former Kedah and Melaka midfielder became the latest signing for Johor Darul Ta'zim after he was unveiled to the public officially on Friday.

Going into the 2020 Malaysian football season, JDT are already seen as the favourites for every competition that they enter and now they have become an even more formidable side after the signing of Liridon Krasniqi. The 27-year-old put pen to paper on his new contract with The Southern Tigers and will no doubt add to the already tremendous midfield quality available for selection at the six-time champions.

Liridon was part of the Melaka side last season but had to be sidelined for a long period due to injury and having been given a chance by HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to perform his recovery with JDT, pointed to that support as one of the reasons why he will be playing his club football with them starting next season.

"I choose JDT because they are the best club in Southeast Asia, a club that has the vision and mission to achieve successs. As a player, I want to realise my dream with them. Throughout my time here training with them, the players have welcomed me and I see them as part of my family.

"Last year I had troubles with injury and it was a bitter experience that I want to forget. I'm thankful to Tunku Ismail because even though then I wasn't a JDT player, he was still open to help me with my recovery process," said Liridon in the press conference.

The next year will see Liridon qualify as for a Malaysian passport and that is seen by Benjamin Mora as a major advantage for JDT in making the decision to add the former to the team. It will be a happy conundrum for Mora to have when the seasons starts as he will have the headache of picking his midfield.

Liridon stands to fight with Hariss Harun, Leandro Velazquez, Afiq Fazail and Natxo Insa for what is usually a three-man midfield for JDT. Highlighting the qualities that Liridon possess in his arsenal, Mora is confident that the player affectionately known at 'Mat Don' will be a good fit for the team.

"We are waiting for the updates in January but he will be joining us as a local player. He's a well-known player in Malaysia. He has been here for a long time. He has the quality as a foreign player but we can use him as a local, so that gives us an advantage. By his characteristics and quality, he can fit very well with the JDT DNA," said Mora in the press conference.

