Jarrod Bowen at the death! West Ham win Europa Conference League as last-minute goal downs Fiorentina

Jarrod Bowen scored a 90th-minute winner to end West Ham's 58-year wait for major silverware, as they beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague.

Bowen clinches Europa Conference League trophy

Benrahma penalty gave West Ham lead

Bonaventura levelled before late drama

TELL ME MORE: Fiorentina bossed the game for long periods, albeit without threatening too much, and after Alphonse Areola fumbled Christian Kouame's header in first-half stoppage time, Luka Jovic thought he had bundled the Italian side ahead – only for VAR to intervene after a lengthy offside check.

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi – who had earlier been struck by an object thrown from West Ham fans in the crowd – was then penalised for a handball in the box early in the second half, and Said Benrahma emphatically dispatched the spot-kick. Giacomo Bonaventura, though, guided a superb finish into the far corner to equalise less than five minutes later. Rolando Mandragora then steered wide after a golden opportunity to turn the game completely on its head, with the game getting stretched.

It looked to be drifting towards extra-time until Lucas Paqueta slipped in Bowen, who had plenty still to do but finished coolly to clinch West Ham's first silverware since 1965, sparking wild celebrations.

THE MVP: Fiorentina made most of the running all night, with many of their attacking players impressing, but Bowen deserves all the plaudits for etching his name in Hammers history with a brilliantly taken goal, a truly clutch moment. A special mention, too, for the irrepressible Declan Rice in midfield.

THE BIG LOSER: The Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano should probably have done better for Bowen's goal and will be wondering what might be. Biraghi, too, will be cursing himself for giving away a cheap handball for Benrahma's penalty.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT WEST HAM? David Moyes; future as West Ham boss seemed in doubt going into this final; now he's a club icon for leading them to European success. He looks likely to stay in his role now, if he wants to.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐