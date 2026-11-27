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West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen remains confident that promotion specialist Scott Parker can guide the club straight back to the Premier League ahead of Saturday's clash with Stoke City. Amid a difficult six-game winless run in the Championship, the forward has also told his struggling team-mates to stop making excuses and prove their worth.

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Bowen backs Parker for promotion

Bowen has thrown his support behind Parker as the Hammers look to rescue a stuttering campaign. Already onto their second manager after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, the early promotion favourites have fallen well short of expectations. Having experienced the second tier with Hull City, the skipper knows Parker's past promotions with Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley cannot be repeated without full squad buy-in.

Skipper outlines tough promotion demands

Despite their recent slump, Bowen has remained a vital presence in keeping the Hammers in touch with the promotion picture. Having resisted summer exit links following relegation to sign a revised contract through to 2030, the captain has registered seven goals and seven assists across 17 league matches.

Asked by talkSPORT about the club's promotion prospects at the EFL Power of 72 event, which celebrates the year-round work of club charities supporting more than one million people every season, Bowen replied: "I'm very, very confident in this sense. But promotion is an end goal and you have to earn that right every single week, you can't just expect that to happen.

"This league is one of the most difficult leagues to get out of. You have to turn up every week. Every game is going to be different but we have to have a consistency and humility about us and go about it in the right way and hopefully come May we're celebrating."

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Captain refuses to accept excuses

Bowen's reference to May carries added significance amid growing speculation that he could depart in January if the promotion bid drifts out of reach. Unlike their skipper, several costly recruits have failed to pull their weight. Taty Castellanos and Pablo, who arrived last January for a combined £47 million, have netted just two league goals between them, while £22 million summer signing Arne Engels from Celtic has also flattered to deceive.

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Those lacklustre displays have prompted questions over whether some squad members have underestimated the demands of the division, though Bowen flatly rejected that theory when telling the broadcaster: "I think ultimately you never want to fall on the excuse of big players not understanding the league because we're all professionals, we want to win and we understand every game is going to be different in a way and it's going to be difficult in whatever way the game demands.

"We can't lean on that too much, we just have to face up to the facts that we haven't been good enough and haven't got the results. That's because we haven't been good enough.

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"We know that but we also know that we can be very, very good as well and we need to keep proving that, and keep showing it."

Tough test awaits against Stoke

Parker's side face an immediate opportunity to halt their slide this weekend when second-placed Stoke visit London. The visitors arrive in formidable form, having won six of their last seven league fixtures to build serious momentum near the top. Claiming victory would prove the squad are responding to Parker while easing lingering January uncertainty over Bowen's future.