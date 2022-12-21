Everything you need to know about the January 2023 transfer window, including times and dates

The January transfer window has become one of the season's great equalisers, with clubs having the perfect opportunity to bolster their squads ahead of the campaign run-in.

The perfect addition in January has the potential to make or break a team's season, by propelling a club up the table or serving as the extra 10 per cent needed to get their squad across the line in knockout competitions. In some cases it can completely change a club's season trajectory.

GOAL has everything you need to ensure that you're in the know when it comes to the January 2023 transfer window.

When does the January 2023 transfer window open?

For clubs in England and Scotland the transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

In the January transfer window period, players can be purchased and sold across Europe and beyond. These privileges also extend to loan deals, which can also be made during the month-long window.

Likewise, Germany and France's top leagues will be open for trade from January 1. It will be a day later in Spain and Italy, on January 2.

League Window opens Deadline day Deadline time Premier League Jan 1 Jan 31 11pm GMT / 6pm ET Bundesliga Jan 1 Jan 31 5pm GMT / 12 noon ET Serie A Jan 2 Jan 31 7pm GMT / 2pm ET La Liga Jan 2 Jan 31 11pm GMT / 6pm ET Ligue 1 Jan 1 Jan 31 11:59pm GMT / 6:59pm ET EFL Jan 1 Jan 31 11pm GMT / 6pm ET SPFL Jan 1 Jan 31 11:59pm GMT / 6:59pm ET WSL Jan 1 Jan 31 5pm GMT / 12 noon ET (domestic) / 12 midnight GMT / 7pm ET (international)

When does the January 2023 transfer window close?

Transfer deadline day has become one of the most eagerly awaited events on the football calendar. It is a regular source of drama with surprise deals often making headlines.

This time around, Cristiano Ronaldo will surely make the headlines, being a free agent without a club.

Fresh off the back of a promising World Cup, Cody Gakpo and Jude Bellingham could both be on the move in this mid-season window. There has been speculation surrounding both players' futures at PSV and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Deadline day will commence on Tuesday, January 31 for the Premier League, this being the final day that deals can be done. The window will officially close at 11pm GMT (6pm ET) on that Tuesday. This cut-off point does vary slightly across the rest of Europe's top leagues.

January 2023 deadline dates around the world

Country Opens Deadline Day Mexico Jan 4 Feb 1 USA Jan 31 Apr 24 Portugal Jan 3 Feb 2 UAE Jan 11 Feb 8 Turkey Jan 12 Feb 8 Saudi Arabia Jan 1 Jan 28 Australia Jan 11 Feb 7 Ireland Dec 1 Feb 22

You can see the winter transfer window dates for MLS, Liga MX and other leagues across the world above.

In the case of MLS, the transfer window does not fall on the traditional time period, starting at the end of January and running until the end of April.