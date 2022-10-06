James can become a 'Chelsea legend' as his potential is 'beyond the sky', claims Potter

Graham Potter has tipped Reece James to become a ''Chelsea legend'' after his stellar display in a 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

James starred for Chelsea in UCL win

Potter waxed lyrical about 22-year-old

Blues beat Milan at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? James played a key role as Chelsea convincingly beat Milan at Stamford Bridge, keeping Rafael Leao quiet while also weighing in with a goal and an assist in a stunning individual performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter hailed James post-match, telling reporters: "He could play any game in the world, he’s tremendous. My job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is beyond the sky.

"We love him. He’s so important for us. My job is to help him reach his potential, and his potential is he can be a Chelsea legend.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old, who was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2017-18, has blossomed into one of the best young full-backs in Europe over the past few years. He's already turned out over 100 times for Chelsea and helped them lift the Champions League, while also becoming an England regular.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? Fixtures are coming thick and fast for James and Chelsea, ahead of next month's World Cup. They host Wolves at the weekend before another huge clash with Milan in the Champions League.