Jack Grealish hails 'unbelievable' Lionel Messi but names Brazil as England's biggest 'threat' in World Cup bid

Jack Grealish spoke highly of Lionel Messi's World Cup performances but he considers Brazil as England's main challengers for the trophy.

Grealish hails Messi and Mbappe

Watching all World Cup games

Brazil biggest threat to England's title aspirations

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City star revealed that he has been watching every World Cup game thus far and praised Brazil's talent which could prove to be a major threat to England in their title challenge. Grealish also singled out Messi and Kylian Mbappe for special praise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to talkSPORT, Grealish said: "I watch all the games, to be honest. We have screens all over the place and it’s just nice to have games on all day. I’ve watched Messi, unbelievable. He just showed what he’s about in that second half but then again so did Mbappe.

"I think there are lots of brilliant teams, some teams have that one player who’s just unstoppable but I think Brazil are one of the most impressive I’ve seen so far. They have so much talent, especially in those attacking areas. I think they are, if you’re asking me who the biggest threat is, I’d probably say Brazil."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish scored his first-ever World Cup goal in England's thumping 6-2 win over Iran in their tournament opener. He then featured as a sub in the Three Lions' second group game against the USA, which ended in goalless.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Gareth Southgate's side will hope to end their group stage campaign with a win and book their knockout place when they face Wales on Tuesday.