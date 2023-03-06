Jack Grealish has signed a record-breaking sponsorship deal with PUMA after splitting with Nike.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City star who has wore Nike boots throughout his career has now parted ways with the company and signed a contract with PUMA. The new agreement with the German manufacturer is a record-breaking boot deal for a UK athlete, according to The Telegraph. The winger is set to wear PUMA Future Ultimate football boots on the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the announcement from PUMA came on Monday, Grealish has been wearing his new boots since the match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on February 18. The England international is a significant coup for the company. PUMA previously missed out on signing Raheem Sterling, after he chose New Balance instead.

WHAT NEXT? Grealish's new boots will be on show when Pep Guardiola's side next take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash on March 11.